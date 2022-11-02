Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Baldwin man on a warrant at 12:44 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Tyndall Road in Branch Township. The warrant from Lake County alleged failing to appear in court on charges of child abuse fourth degree and fleeing and eluding police. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, at the Mason County Courthouse. The warrant alleged possession of cocaine/heroin or other narcotic. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington woman at 9:20 p.m., Tuesday. The warrant from 79th District Court alleged embezzlement by an agent or trustee less than $200 where she allegedly took condiments from a restaurant where she worked. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Manistee woman at 11:55 p.m., Tuesday, on a warrant. The warrant alleged three counts of stealing or retaining a financial transaction device. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession
of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrested of a 28-year-old Branch woman for possession of methamphetamines after making contact with her at 1:32 a.m., Tuesday, on Reek Road near Conrad Road in Custer Township.
Window broken
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the complaint of a broken window reported at 9:06 a.m., Tuesday, at a residence in the 6600 block of North Dennis Road in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 2:32 a.m., on U.S.31 freeway south of Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township;
• At 9:18 p.m., on Custer Road north of Marrison Road in Eden Township;
• At 9:31 p.m., on Stiles Road south of Groth Road in Victory Township.