Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:19 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 31 south of Koenig Road in Free Townsihp.
Cloudy with gusty winds. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 12:34 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.