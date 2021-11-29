Child endangerment
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Norton Shores man for child endangerment; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; driving on a suspended operator’s license, third offense; and, furnishing false information to a police officer following a traffic stop at 11:41 p.m., Wednesday, on South Scottville Road near Conrad Road in Riverton Township. During the traffic stop, deputies learned that there was also an 8-year-old child in the vehicle. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The child was released to family members.
Assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 57-year-old Grand Rapids man for assault and battery and a parole detainer after being called 8:35 a.m., Thursday, for an incident at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. The man allegedly “slapped his soda pop drink all over” an emergency room nurse as she was taking his vital signs. Officers also learned the man was out of prison on parole. His parole agent was contact, and a detainer was issued. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The nurse was uninjured.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old Custer man on a charge of domestic violence at 3:29 p.m., Friday, in the 1700 block of East Wilson Road in Custer Township after deputies responded to an incident alleging an assault. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The victim was not injured.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic assault at 7:40 a.m., Sunday, in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The victim, a 46-year-old Ludington woman, was not injured.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Walhalla man at 11:12 a.m., Friday, in the 300 block of South James Street on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court in 10th District Court in Battle Creek. The original charge alleged fourth degree resisting a police officer. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under
influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Ludington man for operating under the influence of intoxicants first offense following a traffic stop at 11:04 p.m., Wednesday, in the 4600 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 73-year-old Mears man for operating under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 7:35 p.m., Saturday, on northbound U.S. 31 near Polk Road in Hart Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of theft it received at 11:20 a.m., Wednesday, in the 7400 block of North Alexander Road in Grant Township. It was alleged an air conditioning unit and lighting units were taken.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 31-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 12:50 a.m., Thursday, in the 600 block of East Sixth Street.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 20-year-old Fountain man for driving without a license/never applied for one after responding to a single-vehicle rollover crash without injuries at 1:26 p.m., Saturday, on Fountain Road west of Amber Road in Victory Township.
Driving with
suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 51-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:40 a.m. Friday, at the intersection of Emily and Filer streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:10 p.m., Thursday, for a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Free Soil and Larson roads in Meade Township;
• At 11:45 a.m., Saturday, for a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Angling Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 1:58 p.m., Saturday, for a single-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection of Stiles and Kinney roads in Riverton Township;
• At 6:59 p.m., Saturday, for a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tyndall and Decker roads in Branch Township;
• At 9 a.m., Sunday, for a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Washington and Darr roads in Eden Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to 12 car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:29 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 east of Reek Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 4:45 a.m., Thursday, near the intersection of Quarterline Road and Federal Park Road #5569 in Grant Township;
• At 12:28 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Chavez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:45 p.m., Thursday, on Custer Road south of Sugar Road Road in Sherman Township;
• At 5:45 p.m., Friday, on Sugar Grove Road east of LaSalle Road in Victory Township;
• At 6:55 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Budzynski Road in Branch Township;
• At 10:40 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 7 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 south of Countyline Road in Grant Township;
• At 8:05 p.m., Saturday, on Sherman Road east of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:15 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 11:08 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 west of Main Street in the Village of Custer.