Possession
of methamphetamines
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 2:21 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Foster and Harrison streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a breaking and entering at 8:48 p.m., Wednesday, into an apartment in the 2300 block of East U.S. 10 in the Village of Custer. The complainant stated an unknown person broke into the apartment.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 34-year-old Ludington woman for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 8:19 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of Madison and Filer streets. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 8:12 p.m., Wednesday, on Scottville Road north of Conrad Road in Custer Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to nine car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 7:02 a.m., on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:30 a.m., on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:49 a.m., on Stiles Road south of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 9:09 a.m., on Meyers Road south of First Street in Amber Township;
• At 7:20 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:07 p.m., on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 8:35 p.m., on U.S. 10 west of Dennis Road in Custer Township;
• At 9:05 p.m., on U.S. 31 north of LaSalle Road in Grant Township;
• At 11 p.m., U.S. 31 north of Forest Trail in Grant Township.