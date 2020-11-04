Larceny, parole absconder
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Manistee man on a parole absconder charge and a charge of larceny after being called at 2:51 p.m to the Round Lake area in the 6500 block of East Sugar Grove Road in Sheridan Township. The man allegedly took a paddleboat to the middle of the lake. Deputies state the man returned to shore and surrendered to authorities. Upon his arrest, he was found to be a parole absconder, and deputies allege he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while under the influence, vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 44-year-old Scottville woman for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drags after being called to a two-vehicle crash at 7:13 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road. There were no injuries to occupants of either vehicle. She was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of larceny of tools reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Reinberg Street in the City of Scottville. The complaint stated that a bag of tools were allegedly taken from a truck.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property damage at 9:34 a.m. Monday in the 6000 block of North Reek Road in Sherman Township. Deputies state the complaintant said a political sign was damaged.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injuries Monday:
• At 12:28 a.m. on U.S. 31 south of Koenig Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 1:51 a.m. on South Scottville Road north of Chauvez Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Washington and Darr roads in Eden Township;
• At 6 p.m. on Sugar Grove Road west of U.S. 31 in Victory Township.