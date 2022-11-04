Car-pedestrian
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-pedestrian crash where a 19-year-old Ludington man received minor injuries after he was struck by a vehicle at 7:01 p.m., Thursday, on Stiles Road north of Decker Road in Victory Township. The driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old Manistee man, was driving northbound on Stiles Road and he indicated to deputies that he did not see the teen because of oncoming traffic with its headlights on.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 7:40 a.m., on Custer Road north of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:50 a.m., on Stiles Road north of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:59 a.m., on Stiles Road north of Fisher Road in Victory Township;
• At 10:40 a.m., on Hansen Road east of Meyers Road in Amber Township;
• At 9:11 p.m., Jebavy Drive north of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.