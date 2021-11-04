Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off reported at 1:06 p.m., Wednesday, from the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A driver allegedly left without paying $60 for gas.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes Wednesday:
• At 8:31 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash without injury on U.S. 10 east of Landon Road in Branch Township;
• At 3:39 p.m., for a single-vehicle crash with minor injury on Hansen Road east of Victory Corner Road in Amber Township;
• At 4:39 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash without injury at the intersection of Quarterline and Hoague roads in Grant Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 7:38 a.m. on Scottville Road north of Wilson Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:55 p.m. on Decker Road east of Tall Oaks Drive in Hamlin Township.