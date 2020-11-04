Breaking and entering
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Custer man on a charge of breaking and entering after responding to an incident at 2:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Danaher Street. The man allegedly attempted to enter a residence where a female victim knew him. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 48-year-old Rothbury man on a warrant of driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on Oceana Drive near Winston Road in Oceana County’s Grant Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle fire
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a car-deer crash that caused the vehicle to catch fire and the driver to flee the scene at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday near the Rothbury rest area on the U.S. 31 expressway in Oceana County’s Grant Township. Troopers stated the damage to the front end of the car caused it to ignite. Troopers are still attempting to locate the driver who left the scene on foot or was given a ride by someone.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 12:09 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 5:58 a.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway south of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township;
• At 10:12 a.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.