Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Scottville woman on a warrant for failing to appear in 79th District Court at 10:28 a.m., Thursday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road. The initial charge she faced was an allegation of assault and battery.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without an injury Thursday:
• At 7:40 a.m., on Brye Road north of Washington Road in Riverton Township;
• At 9 p.m., on U.S. 31 freeway south of the Ludington rest area in Summit Township.