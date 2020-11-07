Possession of methamphetamine, driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Rothbury woman on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended operator’s license and not having any insurance on her vehicle following a traffic stop Thursday morning on Bartlett Road near Winston Road in the Village of Rothbury. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Fountain man on a charge of domestic violence after being called at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an assault in the 4900 block of North Cleveland Street in Sherman Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 82-year-old Pentwater man for driving while impaired following a traffic stop at 8:17 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Irons man on a warrant from the Michigan State Police Hart Post for a traffic violation at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday when he turned himself into the Mason County Jail where he was lodged.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash without injuries at 5:06 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 east of Jebavy Drie in Pere Marquette Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a one-vehicle crash without injuries at 12:23 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Sherman and Dewey roads in Hamlin Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas-drive off in the amount of $48.29 reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday from the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
Area law enforcement agencies responded to 15 car-deer crashes Wednesday and Thursday. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 car-deer crashes where no injuries were reported:
• At 6:24 a.m., Wednesday, on Chauvez Road west of Morton Road in Riverton Township;
• At 7:35 a.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 6:16 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 east of Federal Forest Road 5447 in Branch Township;
• At 9:50 p.m., Wednesday, on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 10:18 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 31 expressway south of the rest area in Summit Township;
• At 5:08 a.m., Thursday, on U.S. 10 east of Bean Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:15 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:30 a.m., Thursday, on Reek Road south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 12 p.m., Thursday, on Lakeshore Drive north of Rohrmoser Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:05 p.m., Thursday, on Hansen Road east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
• At 7:37 p.m., Thursday, on Lakeshore Drive north of Lincoln Avenue in the City of Ludington.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 8 a.m., on the U.S. 31 expressway near the Shelby exit in Shelby Township;
• At 8:40 p.m., on Free Soil Road near Reek Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 8:41 p.m., on U.S. 31 near the New Era exit in Shelby Township.