Unlawful driving away automobile
The Ludington Police Department recovered a vehicle at 8 a.m., Friday, that was reported stolen. A 25-year-old Ludington man was arrested for unlawful driving away an automobile in the 200 block of South Washington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post recovered a vehicle at 2:15 p.m., Friday, that was reported stolen. It was located on First Street near Darr Road in Custer Township. Troopers did not make an arrest for unlawful driving away an automobile, but a 32-year-old Scottville man was given a ticket for driving without a license in connection with the incident.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence and assault by strangulation after responding to an incident at 6:22 p.m., Friday, in the 2900 block of Lena Drive in Hamlin Township. The victim reportedly had red marks on her neck but did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 12:28 a.m., Sunday, in the 5900 block of West First Street in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Shelby man following a traffic stop at 8:09 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 and Schoenherr Road in Branch Township. The warrant from White Cloud Police Department alleged driving with an improper plate. Deputies cited the man for driving with a suspended license first offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a skill saw at 9:48 a.m., Friday, in the 1700 block of West Chilberg Road in Amber Township. The complainant stated the saw was taken from his garage.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of two catalytic converters at 10:41 a.m., Friday, in the 600 block of West First Street in the City of Scottville. Deputies state the units were cut from the vehicles.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of liquor at 9:12 p.m., Friday, at the Wesco Eastgate in the 5600 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash without injury at 1:20 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to seven car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 3 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 north of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 12:21 a.m. Saturday, on U.S. 31 south of Beyer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 7:09 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 4:47 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 south of Colburn Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:34 p.m., Sunday, on Stephens Road south of Treml Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 7:21 p.m., Sunday, on Fountain Road east of Peterson Road in Victory Township;
• At 8:55 p.m., Sunday, on Stiles Road south of Hansen Road in Amber Township.