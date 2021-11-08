Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Grand Rapids man at 8:32 p.m., Friday, on a warrant alleging a probation violation. The man turned himself into the jail at that time. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Custer Township man at 2:32 p.m., Saturday, on three warrants in the 2500 block of East Johnson Road in Custer Township. One warrant alleged possession of methamphetamines. Two remaining warrants alleged failure to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 25-year-old Fountain man for operating with a suspended license and a warrant following a traffic stop at 1:42 p.m., Friday, on Reek Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township. The warrant alleges failure to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated and failing to report a property damage accident following a traffic stop at 1:12 a.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of South Rowe Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Felonious assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 48-year-old Walhalla man after responding for an alleged assault at 2:42 p.m., Friday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stephens Road in Custer Township. The victim is a 47-year-old Fountain woman, who was driving a vehicle, at the time of the incident. The victim received minor injuries, but did not seek medical attention.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 34-year-old Ludington man alleging possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 6:07 p.m., Sunday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Property damage complaint
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of property damage at 7:30 p.m., Friday, in the 2500 block of East Johnson Road in Custer Township. The report indicated a window was broken out of a vehicle.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 4:41 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lincoln and Decker roads in Hamlin Township;
• At 12:06 a.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 freeway south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 10:45 a.m., Sunday, for a one-vehicle crash on Stiles Road north of Kinney Road in Riverton Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to 20 car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:50 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 south of Dewey Road in Victory Township;
• At 5:51 a.m., Friday, on Lakeshore Drive north of Abrahamson Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:48 p.m., Friday, on Chavez Road west of Benedict Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:30 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 8:19 p.m., Friday, on Hoague Road east of U.S. 31 in Free Soil Township;
• At 9:17 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 east of Benson Road in Branch Township;
• At 9:53 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township;
• At 11:03 p.m., Friday, on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.
• At 7:40 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 7:11 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Budde Road in Grant Township;
• At 7:35 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Decker Road in Sherman Township;
• At 10:03 p.m., Saturday, on Custer Road south of Beyer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 12:30 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 south of Countyline Road in Grant Township;
• At 3:13 a.m., Sunday, on Chauvez Road west of Tuttle Road in Eden Township;
• At 6:36 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:59 p.m., Sunday, on Quarterline Road south of Gurney Road in Grant Township;
• At 6:38 p.m., Sunday, on Scottville Road north of Conrad Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:07 p.m., Sunday, on Sugar Grove Road west of Reek Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:47 p.m., Sunday, on Forest Trail Road west of LaSalle Road in Grant Township;
• At 9:05 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 west of Schoenherr Road in Custer Township.