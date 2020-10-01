Larceny of truck
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen silver Ford F-150 from an auto repair business at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Possession of methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 46-year-old Montague man for possession of methamphetamine and for four warrants for his arrest following a traffic stop at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 132nd Avenue and Garfield Road in Ottawa Township. The man was also cited for possession of an open alcoholic beverage container. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Home invasion
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Traverse City woman for home invasion after being called at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday to a residence in the 900 block of East Tinkham Avenue. Officers allege she was intoxicated, walked into the wrong home and refused to leave until she was arrested. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ludington and Madison avenues. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 5:28 a.m. on Sixth Street west of Progressive Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:38 a.m. on Darr Road north of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 7:35 a.m. on Angling road north of Meyers Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:28 p.m. on Hawley Road east of Brye Road in Riverton Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to four car-deer crashes Tuesday:
• At 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Oceana and Star Hill drives Hart Township;
• At 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of York and Filmore roads in Ferry Township;
• At 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Ridge and Lake roads in Golden Township;
• At 7:29 p.m. on 56th Avenue near Cleveland Road in Claybanks Township.