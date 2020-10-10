Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic assault and battery following an incident at 7:02 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 700 block of East Danaher Street. The man was lodged at the Mason County Jail. The victim was not injured in the incident.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:45 a.m. Thursday on Sugar Grove Road west of Custer Road in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 4:47 a.m. on U.S. 10 west of Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:47 a.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:56 p.m. on Pere Marquette Highway south of First Street in Pere Marquette Township.