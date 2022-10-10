Resisting and opposing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old Fountain boy for resisting and obstructing an officer after being called to an incident at 7:29 p.m., Saturday, at a residence on Tallman Lake Road in Branch Township. The teen allegedly threatened to set his family’s home on fire, including allegedly pouring gasoline around the residence’s yard. Deputies state that when they arrived, the teen fled on foot into the woods. He was later apprehended. The teen was turned over to the jurisdiction of Mason County Juvenile court.
Operating while
impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Scottville man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 12:16 a.m., Sunday, at U.S. 10 and the U.S. 31 bypass in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Scottville man for operating while under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at 6:26 p.m., Saturday, in the 400 block of South James Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department and Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants following a traffic stop at 10 p.m., Friday, in the 5300 block of West U.S. 10. One warrant alleged drug possession and the other warrant was for an unspecified charge. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 21-year-old Shelby woman on an unspecified warrant following a traffic stop at 11:07 p.m., Friday, in the 100 block of 72nd Road in Shelby Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with injuries at 3:45 a.m., Sunday on South Scottville Road north of Washington Road in Eden Township. A 60-year-old Shelby woman suffered injuries when her vehicle left the road and struck a pole.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off reported at 9:14 a.m., Friday, in at the Forest Trail EZ-Mart Service Center, 9300 block of North U.S. 31 in Grant Township. An unknown person left without paying for $71.33 in gasoline.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to nine car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 5:24 a.m., Friday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of Hawley Road in Summit Township;
• At 9:30 a.m., Friday, on Countyline Road east of Morton Road in Grant Township;
• At 6:46 p.m., Friday, on Millerton Road east of Reek Road in Sherman Township;
• At 11:23 a.m., Saturday, on Marrison Road east of Tuttle Road in Eden Township;
• At 8 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 1:47 a.m., Sunday, on Victory Corners Road south of Decker Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:30 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 and Landon Road in Branch Township;
• At 2:50 p.m., Sunday, Lakeshore Drive near Abrahamson Road in Hamlin Township.