Retail fraud
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Ludington man for retail fraud third degree after responding to an incident at 9:25 p.m., Monday, in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Bond violation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ludington woman for a bond violation after responding to an incident at 2:21 p.m., Monday, in the 300 block of East Court Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to seven car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 6:45 a.m., on Meisenheimer Road west of Stiles Road in Riverton Township;
• At 7:40 a.m., on Johnson Road east of Dennis Road in Amber Township;
• At 9 a.m., on Federal Forest Trail No. 5071 south of U.S. 10 in Branch Township;
• At 9:18 a.m., on Chauvez Road west of Brye Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:35 a.m., on Custer Road north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 11:35 a.m., on Lakeshore Drive north of Lincoln Street in the City of Ludington;
• At 7:45 p.m., on Pere Marquette Highway north of Deren Road in Summit Township.