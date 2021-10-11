Vehicle crash with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dirt bike-dog crash with injury at 12:23 p.m., Saturday, on Hasenbank Road east of Stark Road in Free Soil Township. A 36-year-old Harrison Township man received non-life-threatening injuries after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a dog and he was thrown from the bike. He was treated at the scene by Life EMS.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Scottville man for domestic violence after deputies responded to an incident at 9:26 p.m., Saturday, in the 200 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville. Deputies state the victim in the incident had minor injuries, but refused medical treatment at the time. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 46-year-old Sidney, Illinois, man for driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 10:03 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and William Street. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Baldwin man on two warrants after a traffic stop at 1:29 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Elm and State streets in the City of Scottville. Both warrants charge failing to appear in court, one on a criminal matter and the second for a civil matter. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Resisting, obstructing
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 21-year-old Muskegon woman for resisting a police officer following a traffic stop at 3:29 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 near the Custer Township Hall. According to troopers, the stop for a minor traffic violation turned into an altercation with them. No one was injured. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 3:35 a.m., Friday, for a single-vehicle crash on Tallman Lake Road north of Decker Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 1:44 p.m., Friday, for a four-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 north of Hansen Road in Custer Township where wheel broke loose off a southbound vehicle and struck three northbound vehicles traveling on U.S. 31;
• At 2:21 p.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:05 a.m., Friday, 12:05 a.m. on Quarterline Road south of Forest Trail Road in Grant Township;
• At 5:50 p.m., Friday, on Fountain Road east of Stephens Road in Sherman Township.