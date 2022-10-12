Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Ludington woman for domestic assault after responding to an incident at 2:49 p.m., Tuesday, in the 400 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. The victim did not report injuries. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while
impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Rothbury man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 8:25 p.m., Tuesday, on Arthur Road near 144th Avenue in Otto Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 2:21 p.m., Tuesday, at the Mason County Courthouse in the City of Ludington. He was arrested following sentencing in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 3:33 a.m., Tuesday, on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.