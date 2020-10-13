Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Hart woman on a charge of domestic violence after being called to a location near the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Conrad Road at 7:50 p.m. Saturday. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under the influence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Ludington woman for operating under the influence of intoxicants after a traffic stop at the intersection of Custer and Hansen roads at 9:23 p.m. Saturday. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Wyoming man on a warrant from Ottawa County with charges of malicious destruction of property after responding to a disturbance at 9:08 p.m. Saturday at McPhail Field in Scottville. He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant for failing to appear in court after being called to a disturbance at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of 168th Avenue in Colfax Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man on a misdemeanor warrant from the Oceana County courts after being called to a location at 6:46 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Pine Ridge Road in Amber Township.
Driving with suspended license, trespassing
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 74-year-old Scottville man for trespassing and driving with a suspended driver’s license after being called to an incident at noon Sunday in the 400 block of Hawley Road in Riverton Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the larceny of a tree stand and trail camera reported at 7:55 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Landon Road in Branch Township.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash with injury at 6:50 p.m. Sunday in Victory Township at the intersection of Angling and Fountain roads. Deputies state a 32-year-old Ludington man received non-life threatening injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle rounding the curve near at the intersection. He was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash with injury at 9:51 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Fountain Road in Sherman Township. Deputies state a 4-year-old Chicago child received minor injuries was treated for facial injuries by Life EMS and released. The child was in a child safety seat.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury at 2:54 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. Deputies state an 81-year-old Custer woman received non-life threatening injuries, and she was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash where three individuals were injured at 2:11 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Decker Road in Sherman Township. Deputies state two of the people injured were in the vehicle that was rear-ended, and the third was the driver of the second vehicle. All three were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 6:50 p.m. Sunday on Schoenherr Road north of Dewey Road in Sheridan Township. Deputies state the tie rod in the vehicle broke after crossing the railroad tracks on Schoenherr Road, and it caused the vehicle to go into the ditch. A 25-year-old White Cloud man received minor injuries, but he did not see medical attention.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 12:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gas drive-off reported at 4:36 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of E. State Street in the City of Scottville. Deputies report someone drove off without paying $25.01 in gas.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injuries in recent days:
• At 6:20 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 7:25 a.m. Friday on Sugar Grove Road east of Stiles Road in Victory Township;
• At 11:45 p.m. Friday on Custer Road south of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 6 a.m. Saturday on Chauvez Road west of Stiles Road in Riverton Township;
• At 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Chauvez Road east of Hogenson Road in Riverton Township;
• At 7:58 p.m. Sunday on Stiles Road south of First Street in Amber Township.