Possession of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at 11:33 p.m. Monday on State Street west of Main Street in the City of Scottville. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense, following a traffic stop at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 2 a.m. on Reek Road south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 10 east of Stephens Road in Custer Township;
• At 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Custer and Koenig roads in Custer Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Oceana Drive and Walker Road in Shelby Township.