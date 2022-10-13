Felonious assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Lake County woman for felonious assault after investigating an incident at 8:07 p.m., Wednesday, in the 100 block of South Walhalla Road in Branch Township. The victim reportedly suffered a facial injury, and the victim was treated at the scene by Life EMS. The Lake County woman allegedly fled the scene and could not be located.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 12:10 p.m., on Fountain Road west of Quarterline Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:18 p.m., on Sugar Grove Road east of Darr Road in Sherman Township;
• At 9:18 p.m., on Reek Road south of Beyer Road in Sherman Township.