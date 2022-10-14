Felonious assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man for felonious assault after responding to an incident at 8:35 p.m., Thursday, in the 200 block of West Ludington Avenue. The man allegedly threatened a 51-year-old Ludington man while holding a knife. No injuries were reported. The 29-year-old man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Hersey man on a warrant at 10:51 a.m., Thursday, in the 9500 block of East U.S. 10 in Branch Township. The warrant was for an unspecified warrant from Lake County. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 6:08 a.m., on Schoenherr Road north of Decker Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 7:45 a.m., on U.S. 31 south of Beyer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 7:16 p.m., U.S. 31 freeway south of the Ludington rest area.