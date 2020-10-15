Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 49-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license, second offense, following a traffic stop at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Harrison and Filer streets. He was lodge in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 26-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license, first offense, following a traffic stop at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with out injury at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Free Soil Road near Campbell Road in Meade Township.