Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault at 9:01 p.m., Friday, in the 6100 block of East U.S. 10 in Branch Township. Deputies arrived to find a 26-year-old Manistee man bleeding with a head injury. The reported indicated the injury was caused by a strike to the head by a metal object. He was taken to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for the injury, which was considered to be non-life-threatening. The suspect fled the scene, but was identified according to deputies. The incident remains under investigation.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7 a.m., Thursday, on Masten Road south of Anthony Road in Logan Township.