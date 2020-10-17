Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Scottville woman for assault after being called to an incident at 9:12 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of S. Scottville Road in Riverton Township. Upon subsequent investigation deputies arrested the woman. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a larceny of a trail camera at 6:38 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of South Landon Road.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 2:34 p.m. Thursday on Stiles Road near Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township. The individuals who were injured sought their own treatment.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injuries Thursday:
• At 7:06 a.m. on Custer Road near Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 9 p.m. on U.S. 31 near Treml Road in Free Soil Township.