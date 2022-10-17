Felonious assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man for felonious assault after responding to an incident at 2:54 a.m., Monday, in the 400 block of South Emily Street. The victim, a 39-year-old Ludington man, was not injured. The 30-year-old Ludington man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired, carrying concealed weapon
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Baldwin man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired second offense and carrying a concealed weapon following at traffic stop at 1:17 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of the U.S. 31 bypass in Amber Township. Deputies state that during their investigation for the alleged drunken driving, they found a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver’s seat. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault and battery after responding to an incident at 9:49 p.m., Saturday, in the 600 block of North Lavinia Street. The victim, a 47-year-old Ludington woman, was not injured during the alleged incident. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 56-year-old Ludington man for operating while impaired second offense second offense after responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle at 5:27 p.m., Saturday, in the 2400 block of Brunson Road in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old Newaygo man on a warrant at 6:26 p.m., Sunday, in the City of Scottville. Deputies stated the man’s vehicle was stopped because of a connection to a gas drive-off also reported at 6:26 p.m., Sunday, at the Scottville EZ Mart in the 400 block of East State Street. Deputies state the man allegedly gave numerous false names during the investigation, and it was discovered that he was also wanted on a warrant from Oceana County. Deputies state they are also requesting a warrant for he and another person, a 29-year-old Frankfort woman who was a passenger in the vehicle, in connection with the gas drive-off of $48.23 in gasoline. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 48-year-old Hart man on two warrants at 11:04 a.m., Sunday, in the 6700 block of West Deer Road in Golden Township. The man had a warrant for felony assault and a warrant for breaking and entering from 79th District Court. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 55-year-old Custer man for driving with a suspended license first offense following a traffic stop at 2:02 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 near Darr Road in Custer Township.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 31-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 9:06 p.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Dowland and James streets.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen license plate from a vehicle at 10 p.m., Saturday, in Hamlin Township. The plate had a registration number of 7NML88.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 10:30 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:25 a.m., Friday, for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township;
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to six car-deer crashes without injury in recent day:
• At 7:08 p.m., Friday, on Lakeshore Drive north of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:48 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Road;
• At 7:26 p.m., Saturday, on U.S 10 east of Maple Road in Branch Township;
• At 7:36 a.m., Sunday, on Quarterline Road north of Koenig Road in Grant Township;
• At 8:50 a.m., Sunday, on Lakeshore Drive north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 9:10 a.m., Sunday, on Walhalla Road south of Kinney Road in Logan Township.