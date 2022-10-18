Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes Monday without injury:
• At 9:53 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash, on the U.S. 31 freeway near the Ludington rest area in Summit Township;
• At 10:43 a.m., for a one-vehicle crash on the U.S. 31 freeway near the Pere Marquette Highway exit ramp in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:51 a.m., for a one-vehicle rollover crash on the U.S. 31 freeway near the Pere Marquette Highway exit in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:04 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash on the U.S. 31 freeway near Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township.