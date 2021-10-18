Disorderly person
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 53-year-old Manistee man for being a disorderly person after responding to an incident at 10:59 p.m., Saturday, on Pere Marquette Highway near Wallace Road in Pere Marquette Township. A caller to Mason-Oceana 911 Central Dispatch indicated a man was attempting to get into vehicles near the intersection, including one caller alleging the man attempted to gain entry to her vehicle as she was at the stop sign at Wallace Road. Responding deputies indicated they saw the man allegedly attempting to gain entry into a vehicle in the parking lot at Orchard Market. The man is lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Custer man for operating under the influence of intoxicants after responding to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 9:55 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Walhalla Road in Branch Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old Walhalla man on a warrant at 3:24 a.m., Saturday, in the 900 block of South Walhalla Road in Branch Township. The unspecified warrant was issued from the Friend of the Court in Kent County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 61-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 2:11 p.m., Saturday, in the 500 block of East Danaher Street. The unspecified warrant was issued by 79th District Court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 52-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, in the 600 block of East Loomis Street. The warrant was issued by 79th District Court for an allegation of retail fraud. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash with injury
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash with injury at 7:59 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 near Hansen Road in Amber Township. One vehicle was driven by a 38-year-old Manistee man. The other vehicle was driven by a 32-year-old Scottville man. The report did not specify the extent of injuries nor who was injured.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 11:53 a.m., Friday, from the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. An unknown person drove off without paying $51.31 in gas.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three two-vehicle crashes without injury recently:
• At 7:58 a.m., Friday, on Jebavy Drive and Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 north of Fountain Road in Sherman Township;
• At 1:55 p.m, Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight car-deer crashes without injury recently:
• At 6:45 a.m., Friday, on Pere Marquette Highway south of Olmstead Road in Summit Township;
• At 10 a.m., Friday, on Hansen Road west of LaSalle Road in Amber Township;
• At 1:12 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Quarterline and Beyer roads in Victory Township;
• At 7:23 p.m., Saturday, on Jebavy Drive north Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:52 p.m., Sunday, on Conrad Road east of Meyers Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:58 p.m., Sunday, on Sugar Grove Road east of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;
• At 8:30 p.m., Sunday, on Reek Road north of Millerton Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:40 p.m., Sunday, on Gordon Road south of Hansen Road in Amber Township.