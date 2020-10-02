Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Scottville man for driving with a suspended license, second offense, following a traffic stop at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South James Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 2:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injuries Wednesday:
• At 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Rasmussen Road and Lancer Lane in Pere Marquette Township.
• At 7:40 p.m. on Custer Road south of Kinney Road in Eden Township.