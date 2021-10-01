Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Pentwater man on a charge of operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 7:29 p.m., Thursdya, in the 6000 block of South Brye Road in Summit Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 12:30 p.m., Thursday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 3:50 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 7 a.m., on Townline Road west of Stiles Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:40 p.m., on Scottville Road south of Conrad Road in Custer Township.