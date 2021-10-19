Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 5:10 p.m., Monday, in the 800 block of North Emily Street. The warrant charges the man with failing to appear in 51st Circuit Court. The original charge alleged possession of methamphetamines. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a tractor reported at 2:42 p.m., Monday, on Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township. A John Deere D100 tractor was reported stolen. Deputies are investigating the incident.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a tree stand a ladder reported at 3:08 p.m., Monday, on Taylor Road near Hansen Road in Branch Township. Deputies are investigating the incident.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash without injury at 11:10 a.m., Monday, at the intersection of Heslund Road and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:37 a.m., on Reek Road south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8:03 a.m., on Virnetta Drive west of Washington Avenue in Pere Marquette Township.