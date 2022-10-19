Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested three men in relation to the larceny of a smoker grill at 7:17 p.m., Tuesday, in the 1100 block of North Amber Township. The men, a 25-year-old Scottville man and two Ludington men ages 23 and 27, allegedly took a Lone Star smoker grill valued at $5,200 from the 10 Spot in the 5700 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The larceny was reported at 6 a.m., Tuesday. The men were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Ludington woman on two warrants after responding to a report of a disturbance at 8:09 p.m., Tuesday, in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. One warrant alleged domestic violence and the other alleges damaging property. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off it received at 6:24 p.m., Tuesday, from Murphy USA in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10. Employees state an unknown person left without paying for $51 in gasoline.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 9:07 p.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 east of Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township. Those who were injured did not seek medical attention.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:21 p.m., Tuesday, on Custer Road north of Fountain Road in Sherman Township. The driver struck a felled tree that was across the road.