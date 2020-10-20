Domestic violence, carrying concealed weapon
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 17-year-old Manistee man on charges of domestic violence, carrying a concealed weapon and probation violation after being called to a disturbance at 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a residence on White Pine Road near Riverside Drive in Meade Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 75-year-old Holton man on a charge of domestic violence after being called to an incident 12:06 p.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Skeels Road in Greenwood Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 22-year-old Grant Township in Oceana County man on a charge of domestic violence after being called to an incident at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Winston Road in Grant Township in Oceana County. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Fleeing and eluding, OUIL
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old Scottville man on a charge of fleeing and eluding and operating under the influence of liquor following an incident at 10:44 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Stiles and Groth roads in Victory Township. According to the report, deputies attempted to pull over the man after he allegedly failed to dim his headlights and for speeding. The pursuit lasted about a mile when the man pulled into a driveway. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Stanton man on warrants from St. John’s and Ionia after a traffic stop at 11:21 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road. He was also charged with driving with a suspended operator’s license, third offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Ludington man on a warrant from Sheriffs, State, Chiefs Enforcement of Narcotics Team (SSCENT) after a traffic stop at noon Sunday in the 700 block of East First Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Branch woman on a warrant as well as driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 194th Avenue and Garfield Road in Greenwood Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 2:07 p.m. Saturday on Jebavy Drive north of Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township. A 24-year-old Ludington man received minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving rear-ended a slow-moving vehicle in front of him. Deputies state he did not seek medical treatment at the scene.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 5:48 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 near Johnson Road in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 7:34 p.m. Sunday on Dennis Road north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 30-year-old Hart man for driving without insurance on his vehicle following a traffic stop at 8:07 a.m. Monday on 72nd Avenue near Tyler Road in Hart Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several car-deer crashes without injuries in recent days:
• At 6:24 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 north of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 8:49 a.m. Friday on Iris Road west of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 9:26 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 north of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:38 a.m. Saturday U.S. 31 south of Scottville Road in Amber Township;.
• At 6:55 p.m. Saturday Jebavy Drive south of Fountain Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:22 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 east of Stephens Road in Custer Township.