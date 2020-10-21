Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department picked up a 24-year-old Ludington man Monday from Lake County law enforcement on a warrant from the Sheriffs State Chiefs Enforcement Narcotics Team (SSCENT). He was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 21-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 8:07 p.m. Monday on Washington Avenue near Stray Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:30 a.m. on Angling Road near Manales Road in Victory Township;
• At 7:38 a.m. on Angling Road near Fountain Road in Victory Township.