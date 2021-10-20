Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Ludington man on a warrant issued from 79th District Court at 11 a.m., Tuesday, in the 400 block of East Melendy Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear after he posted bond on a charge of driving with a suspended operator’s license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Amber Road in Amber Township.