Malicious destruction of property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 27-year-old Kalamazoo man for malicious destruction of property after being called to an incident at 9:37 p.m., Wednesday, in the 5300 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the man allegedly smashed a windshield and passenger window of a 2010 Hyundai Elantra as well as damaged the interior of the vehicle which belonged to an ex-girlfriend. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 46-year-old man for driving without a license second offense and a warrant following a traffic stop at 10:40 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 at Atkinson Drive in Pere Marquette Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court in Oceana County. Deputies state the man was previously convicted of seven offenses of driving without a license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 5:34 p.m., Wednesday, at the Airport EZ Mart in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. An unknown person left without paying for $120.97 in gasoline.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 3:39 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:52 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and First Street in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:55 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township;
• At 12 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 7:49 p.m., Wednesday, on Scottville Road north of Chauvez Road in Custer Township.