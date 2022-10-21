Operating while
intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 50-year-old Bitely man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 7:50 p.m., on Tyler Road near 116th Avenue in Hart Township. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 6:08 a.m., on Stiles Road south of Hansen Road in Amber Township;
• At 7:08 a.m., on Beyer Road east of Amber Road in Victory Township;
• At 11:10 a.m., on Pere Marquette Highway north of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:30 p.m., on Benson Road north of U.S. 10 in Branch Township;
• At 9:45 p.m., on Decker Road east of Lincoln Road in Hamlin Township.