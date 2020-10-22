Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a complaint of domestic violence at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on 116th Avenue near Cleveland Street in Otto Township. No arrests were made and no other details were available Wednesday. Troopers continue their investigation.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 29-year-old Ludington man on two warrants failing to appear in 79th District Court at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Washington Avenue. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Illegal dumping
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of illegal dumping after being called at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday at a location in the 2200 block of East U.S. 10 in Custer Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen campaign sign at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday from the 2700 block of South Lakeshore Drive.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday on Johnson Road west of Northwood Road in Branch Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 6:40 a.m. on U.S. 10 west of Budzynski Road in Branch Township;
• At 6:12 p.m. on Jebavy Drive north of Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township.