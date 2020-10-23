Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man on a warrant from the City of Lansing for letting his tether device to become inoperable/not charging it at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday at the Michigan Department of Corrections Probation/Parole Office in the 400 block of Ressigue Street. Officers forwarded paperwork to the Mason County prosecutor’s office to seek charges for the same offense.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 40-year-old Ludington man on a charge of domestic violence after being called at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday to the 100 block of South Washington Avenue.
Driving on a suspended license, open intoxicant
The Ludington Police Department cited two men following a traffic stop at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street. The driver, a 34-year-old Wyoming man, was cited for driving on a suspended license. A passenger, a 36-year-old Rockford man, was cited for having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Driving without license, insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 51-year-old Grand Rapids man for driving without a license and driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 12:41 a.m. Thursday on Maple Island Road near Garfield Road in Oceana County.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Monroe Road in Weare Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 3:54 a.m. on U.S. 31 south of the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 7:25 a.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Jagger Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 12:15 p.m. on Jebavy Drive south of Jagger Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:36 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two car-deer crashes without injury at 7:20 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday on the U.S. 31 expressway at the Stoney Lake Road exit in Shelby Township.