Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of hunting knives at 8:36 a.m., Thursday, in the 100 block of Wildwood Crossing. Two hunting knives were reported stolen from a parked vehicle at the Wildwood Crossing apartment complex.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash without injury at 11:05 a.m., Thursday, on the southbound U.S. 31 ramp south of U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 6:14 a.m., on U.S. 31 south of Freeman Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 8:15 a.m., on Darr Road south of Chavez Road in Eden Township;
• At 7:20 p.m., on Hansen Road east of Meyers Road in Amber Township;
• At 10:30 p.m., on Stiles Road north of Kistler Road in Riverton Township.