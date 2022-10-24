Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Fruitport man for operating while intoxicated first offense following a traffic stop at 2:10 a.m., Sunday, on Free Soil Road near Budzynski Road in Meade Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated and resisting and opposing a police officer after responding to a reported rollover crash of a Polaris recreational vehicle at 8:10 p.m., Sunday, on Dewey Road near Amber Road in Victory Township. Deputies state the man allegedly did not obey commands given to him. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Manistee woman for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2:29 a.m., Saturday, on Ludington Avenue near Jackson Road. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under influence of drugs, carrying concealed weapon
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 57-year-old Manistee man for operaging while under the influence of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon following a traffic stop at 6 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 near the Shelby Road exit in Shelby Township. While troopers were assessing the man’s drugged driving allegation, they allegedly found a gun. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Illegal entry
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Fountain woman for illegal entry after responding to an incident at 11:43 p.m., Friday, in the 5900 block of Ford Lake road in Sheridan Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 31-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 10:14 p.m., Sunday, in the 300 block of East Dowland Street. The victim, a 32-year-old Ludington woman, was not injured. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 42-year-old Leavitt Township man for domestic violence after responding to an incident at 10:37 p.m., Sunday, in the 5500 block of East Deer Road in Oceana County. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Manistee man on a warrant at 11:05 p.m., Friday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township. The warrant alleged contempt of court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 3:54 p.m., Sunday, in the 1500 block of U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The nature of the warrant was unspecified in the report. He was also arrested for possession of methamphetamines. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 41-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:40 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Johnson Road.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 10:28 a.m., Sunday, at the Scottville Shell Station in the 100 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville. An unknown person left without paying for $55 worth of gas.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 1:12 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township;
• At 3:27 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to nine car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 7:30 a.m., Friday, on Quarterline Road south of Countyline Road in Grant Township;
• At 7:41 a.m., Friday, on Dennis Road north of Johnson Road in Amber Township;
• At 1 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 south of Beyer Road in Sherman Township;
• At 5:25 a.m., Saturday, on Pere Marquette Highway north of Sixth Street in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:47 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Main Street in Amber Township;
• At 6:55 a.m., Saturday, on deer crash, U.S. 31 south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 9:32 a.m., Saturday, on Lincoln Road north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 7:04 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 freeway south of Chauvez Road in Pere Maquette Township;
• At 11:44 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Forest Trail Road in Free Soil Township.