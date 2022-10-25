Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence and resisting and opposing an officer after responding to an incident at 11:47 a.m., Monday, in the 900 block of East Mitchell Street. Officers state there were no injuries. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 56-year-old Scottville man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:45 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Main and State streets in the City of Scottville. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 12:16 p.m., Monday, near the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Johnson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes Monday without injury:
• At 7:25 p.m., on Anthony Road west of Brye Road in Summit Township;
• At 9:10 p.m., on Stiles Road north of Manales Road in Victory Township.