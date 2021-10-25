Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Mason County man for a warrant at 8:43 a.m., Saturday. The man was arrested as he went to the Mason County Jail to visit another inmate. The warrant was issued by the Mason County Friend of the Court. He was lodged in the jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 30-year-old Fountain man for a warrant at 7:52 p.m., Sunday, in the 3700 block of East Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township. A parole absconder warrant was issued from the Michigan Department of Corrections for the man. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating under influence of liquor
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 26-year-old New Era man for operating while under the influence of liquor following a traffic stop at 11:30 p.m., Sunday, on Oceana Drive near Grant Road in Shelby Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the warrant for the arrest of a 29-year-old Ludington man after deputies responded to the report of an assault at 8:43 a.m., Saturday, in the 1000 block of Brandy Lane in Pere Marquette Township. No injuries were reported with the incident.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a catalytic converter at 1:22 p.m, Friday, in the 400 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the complainant said the catalytic converter was cut from a vehicle while parked.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of $40 reported at 9:02 p.m., Saturday, at Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the complainant said the cash was taken while the person was shopping.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 36-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:25 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of Harrison and Lowell streets.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 18-year-old Grandville man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:20 a.m., Sunday, near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Free Soil Road.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to 13 car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:43 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:04 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 8:08 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 6:50 p.m., Friday, on Stiles Road south of Beyer Road in Victory Township;
• At 6 a.m., Saturday, U.S. 10 east of Schoenherr Road in Branch Township;
• At 11 a.m., Saturday, on Hansen Road east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 8 a.m., Sunday, on Walhalla Road north of Kinney Road in Logan Township;
• At 8:01 a.m., Sunday, on Stiles Road north of Meisenheimer Road in Riverton Township;
• At 12:36 p.m., Sunday, on Walhalla Road north of Barothy Road in Branch Township;
• At 8 p.m., Sunday, on Jebavy Drive south of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:36 p.m., Sunday, on Victory Drive west of Peterson Road in Victory Township.