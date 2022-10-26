Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 31 and LaSalle Road in Grant Township. A 19-year-old Manistee woman received minor injuries after the vehicle she was driving attempted to turn onto U.S. 31 from LaSalle Road. Deputies state she pulled into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Manistee man. The man and his two passengers received minor injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 4:09 p.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 east of Tuttle Road in Custer Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 5:05 p.m., Tuesday, at the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of U.S. 10. An individual reportedly left without paying for $21.23 in gasoline.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes Tuesday without injury:
• At 6:05 a.m., on Schwass Road south of Hawley Road in Riverton Township;
• At 6:30 a.m., on U.S. 31 south of Hoague Road in Free Soil Township.