Assault by strangulation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Branch man on a charge of domestic violence after he allegedly tried to strangle his girlfriend at 4:42 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Reek Road in Custer Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Resisting, opposing an officer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 58-year-old Byron, Ohio woman was arrested on charges of resisting and opposing a police officer and disturbing the peace following a report of a disturbance at 3:03 p.m. Sunday at Buttersville Park, 991 S. Lakeshore Drive, in Pere Marquette Township. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of a stolen van at 8:58 a.m. Friday from the parking lot at Birch Lake Apartments in the 900 block of East Tinkham Avenue. Officers describe the vehicle as a Ford E-150 white van with an Indiana license plate of 956BUK.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of a larceny of a trail cam from a tree stand that was reported at 3:44 p.m. Saturday on Tyndall Road near 40th Street in Branch Township.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a complaint of domestic violence at 4:34 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Washington Road in Riverton Township. No arrests were made and the investigation continues into the incident.
Fail to report accident
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is forwarding a report of an unreported one-vehicle rollover crash at 6:38 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Fountain and Stiles roads in Victory Township. The vehicle’s occupants left the scene, and deputies are seeking charges be filed for those involved.
Driving while license suspended
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Muskegon man for driving on a suspended license, third offense, following a traffic stop at 3:18 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Dennis Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 37-year-old Hart man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 1:18 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Meisenheimer Road and Pere Marquette Highway in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Saturday:
• At 7:05 a.m. on Angling Road south of Victory Drive in Hamlin Township;
• At 3:23 p.m. on Masten Road south of Hawley Road in Logan Township;
• At 8:49 p.m. on Wilson Road east of South Scottville Road in Custer Township;
• At 10:37 p.m. on U.S. 31 north of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Saturday:
• At 7:25 a.m. on Oceana Drive near Webster Road in Grant Township in Oceana County;
• At 7:49 a.m. on U.S. 31 north of Free Soil Road in Grant Township;
• At 8:11 a.m. near the intersection of Stiles and Hansen roads in Grant Township.