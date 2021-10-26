Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 29-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 5:29 p.m., Monday, near the intersection of Madison and First streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 6:10 p.m., Monday, on Hawley Road near Woods Trail Road in Eden Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 12:46 a.m., on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:36 a.m., on U.S. 10 west of Poplar Road in Custer Township;
• At 10:11 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township.