Driving with suspended license

The Ludington Police Department cited a 29-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 5:29 p.m., Monday, near the intersection of Madison and First streets.

Vehicle crash

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 6:10 p.m., Monday, on Hawley Road near Woods Trail Road in Eden Township.

Car-deer

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Monday:

• At 12:46 a.m., on Jebavy Drive north of Fisher Road in Hamlin Township;

• At 6:36 a.m., on U.S. 10 west of Poplar Road in Custer Township;

• At 10:11 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gordon Road in Amber Township.

Trending Food Videos