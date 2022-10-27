Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, in the 1500 block of U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The report did not indicate the underlying charge in the warrant. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Branch woman on two warrants at 4:43 p.m., Wednesday, in the 300 block of North Delia Street. One warrant issued from Mason County alleged felony domestic assault. The other warrant issued from Mecosty County alleged probation violation. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 36-year-old Hart woman on a warrant at 9 p.m., Wednesday, on Polk Road near Comfort Drive in Hart Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Operating without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 18-year-old Scottville woman for operating without a license following a traffic stop at 9:48 p.m., Wednesday, in the 600 block of East Sixth Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Thrusday:
• At 4:24 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:45 p.m., on U.S. 31 south of Koenig Road in Free Soil Township.