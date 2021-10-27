Domestic assault, strangulation
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 59-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault and battery by strangulation after responding to a complaint at 10:49 p.m., Tuesday, in the 600 block of North Lakeshore Drive. Officers state the victim, a 58-year-old Ludington woman, received scratches and had minor redness where she was injured, but she did not seek medical treatment. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Malicious use of telecommunications device
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Ludington man for malicious use of a telecommunications device at 2:50 p.m., Tuesday, in the 400 block of North Ferry Street. The man allegedly sent hundreds of text messages and placed calls to a 43-year-old Ludington woman over several days despite a request to stop doing so. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 10:56 a.m., Tuesday, in the 300 block of East Court Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court on a charge of driving with a suspended license, second offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 43-year-old Ludington woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:25 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Whittier Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 5:30 a.m., on Chauvez Road east of Custer Road in Eden Township;
• At 6:52 a.m., on U.S. 10 east of Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 7:36 a.m., on Angling Road south of Meyers Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8 a.m., on U.S 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.