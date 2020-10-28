Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 50-year-old Branch man on a charge of domestic violence following an alleged incidental 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Masten Road in Branch Township. Upon investigation troopers took the man into custody and he was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating the report of a larceny of a trailer at 4:35 p.m. Monday from the 5500 block of Sagola Trail in New Era. It is described as an 8-foot, red, dump-style trailer bearing a Michigan license plate of B326221, and it is valued at $600.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 7:40 a.m. on Quarterline Road south of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township;
• At 5:20 p.m. on Dewey Road west of Sherman Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:34 p.m. on Stiles Road south of Kistler Road in Riverton Township;
• At 11:14 p.m. on U.S. 31 north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.