Operating under influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 63-year-old Fountain man was arrested for operating while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense, following a traffic stop at 6:18 p.m., Wednesday, on U.S. 10 near Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 5:45 a.m., on Hawley Road west of Darr Road in Eden Township;
• At 7:53 a.m., on Millerton Road west of Morse Road in Sheridan Township.